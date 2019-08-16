The Tehachapi Police Department said several rumors circulating through social media about potential threats of violence at Tehachapi Mountain Festival are "unsubstantiated," according to a TPD news release.
"Beyond these unsubstantiated and irresponsible postings to social media, the Tehachapi Police Department has not received nor are we aware of any threat of violence for this event," Police Chief Kent Kroeger said in the news release.
Police will have a significant presence at the festival throughout the weekend, and strongly encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious or unusual to contact police.
