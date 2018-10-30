Tehachapi Police collected about 217 pounds of unwanted or unused prescription drugs and medications during the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Oct. 27.
The purpose of the event is to give local residents a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing their prescription drugs.
“Unfortunately, prescription medications are often stolen, and by removing these unneeded drugs, we also keep them off our streets,” Police Chief Kent Kroeger said in a news release.
The DEA hosts the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day twice a year. The next event will be in April.
For more information about disposing prescription drugs, go to the DEA Diversion website at deadiversion.usdoj.gov/.
