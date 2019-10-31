Tehachapi Police collected about 66.4 pounds of unwanted or unused prescription drugs and medications during the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Oct. 26.
The purpose of the event is to give local residents a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing their prescription drugs. For the time, vaping devices and cartridges were also accepted for disposal.
The medications were sealed and turned over to the DEA for disposal.
This program is offered twice a year. The next scheduled Drug Take Back Day will be held in April 2020.
