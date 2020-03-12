Unlike some public safety agencies in Kern County, the Tehachapi Police Department emphasized Thursday that it will continue to respond to all calls.
"The Tehachapi Police Department will continue to respond to all calls for service from the public," a department news release said. "However, if a member of the public is calling to report an incident that is not life-threatening and not in-progress, we encourage you to utilize our online reporting system at https://www.liveuptehachapi.com/313/Online-ReportingSystem or request a report be taken over the phone."
It went on to say that these procedures will "enable us to limit our contact with the public for the safety and protection of community members and peace officers."
The public is asked to call the TPD Communications Center at 661-822-2222 for non-emergencies.
TPD asks that if you call for emergency services and you have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, say so, allowing the department to have an appropriate response.
TPD reminded the public of trusted sources of information regarding coronavirus, including:
