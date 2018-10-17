Parking lot space and funding for equipment for the Tehachapi Police Department were the main topics of discussion at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
A vacant lot located at 230 W. C. St. — on the west side of the police department — will provide additional parking for community meetings and police vehicles. The lowest bid to complete paving of the parking lot was received from Nagle Earthworks in the amount of $274,522.76 and was approved by the council. This bid is under the budget of $400,000 specifically approved for this project by the council earlier this year.
Don Marsh, the city's public works director, said the project is a 75-day contract. If weather interferes, it may be postponed until spring.
The property was purchased with the council's approval. Demolition of the existing structures has finished.
At the March 19 meeting, the council approved funding of a $650,000 loan with $88,516 of added interest over seven years to finance the project and purchase two new police vehicles and a city backhoe. Holman Capital Corp. will be coordinating with the city and providing the financing.
Grant funding
Funding for the complete purchase of portable radios for the Tehachapi Police Department has been granted from the State Homeland Security Grant Program.
The 10 P-25 radios will cost $57,100 and will strengthen the department’s communications capabilities within the Kern Operational Area, according to the agenda.
“It’s fantastic and it’s 100 percent grant funded. It’s a huge help for us,” Police Chief Kent Kroeger said after the meeting.
Kern County Office of Emergency Services submits an application to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services for State Homeland Security Grant Program funds and then distributes the funds to areas in Kern by buying needed supplies, Kroeger added.
Other topics
A Veterans Day celebration will be hosted by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12 and was approved by the council to be held at Philip Marx Central Park.
Ashley Krempien, recreation coordinator for the district, said it is planned that a parachuter will descend into the vacant lot to the south of the park for spectators. There will also be boot camp challenges for adults and kids, with military vehicles parked on Mojave Street.
“We are very excited to work with veteran organizations to put on this kid-friendly, free event to honor our veterans,” said Krempien.
