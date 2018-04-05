Tehachapi Police responding to numerous complaints about illegal activity at a home in the 200 block of Meadowbrook Court served a search warrant and found illegal weapons and drugs.
The 2 p.m. Wednesday search turned up methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and equipment suggesting a small cannabis lab was being operated, according to a TPD news release.
Police found a high-powered rifle, homemade shotgun and firearm silencers, rounds of ammunition and other illegal weapons, police reported.
They arrested Kenneth Hignite, 35, and Karen Qual, 32, of Tehachapi on suspicion of weapons and narcotics charges, including maintaining a home for narcotics sales, the TPD news release said.
