Honor, respect and camaraderie were evident as four unanimously selected Tehachapi Police Department employees and volunteers nominated by the department spoke about the recognition they're receiving for their dedication and hard work.
For the second year, the awards will be given by the Tehachapi Police Foundation during the Thin Blue Line event, which will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 17 at Rose Garden Estate, 24492 Bear Valley Road.
"The foundation is a great organization to bridge relationships between the community for the police department and a way to raise funds for items not budgeted,” said Kim Nixon, vice president of the Tehachapi Police Foundation.
The funds raised for the foundation will go to scholarships and and other projects.
The four honorees are: Officer of the Year Mike Adams; Civilian of the Year Lindsay Booth; Explorer of the Year Caymen Aguirre; and Volunteer of the Year Mark Machanic.
Police Chief Kent Kroeger spoke very highly of all the honorees.
"Every one of these employees has just been fantastic all year long," Kroeger said.
He added, "I'm looking for employees who strive to help our community grow and flourish and give more of themselves than what is asked. They often make sacrifices to benefit the greater good of the department and the community without expectation of acknowledgement."
Meet the selected few
Officer of the Year — Mike Adams
Adams has been serving the community for six years as an officer and has worked before for Hall Ambulance as an emergency medical technician. He has the opportunity to coach members of the department and enjoys doing so.
"I try to instill in them to try to give the average Joe a warning when you can and take that time and focus on people that deserve our attention," Adams said.
He added that his job deals with repeat offenders and trying to keep dangerous criminals off the street.
Civilian of the Year — Lindsay Booth
Booth is one of the 911 dispatchers for the department's call center and was one of the first to help answer calls when the dispatch center opened in 2016. Booth also is in charge of the property and evidence division at the station.
She has had her share of critical calls and tries her best to help others.
"You refer to your instinct and you do what's inside of you to get help to these people, especially in situations where they can't really communicate with you," Booth said.
Booth remembers one situation in which a woman called the dispatch center, then while on the phone suffered a heart attack and couldn't speak to give an address. Booth manually sent a signal to the device to locate the location and within 15 minutes found the woman in an apartment.
Explorer of the Year — Caymen Aguirre
Aguirre has been named Explorer of the Year due to his great leadership skills.
He has been in the Tehachapi Police Explorers for more than five years. The group is open to students ages 14 to 18 who wish to help in the community to prevent crime. Aguirre is currently pursuing his associate degree in criminal justice and is hoping to be hired into an academy.
"It's an honor to have my peers also recognize my work and effort while being here," Aguirre said.
Volunteer of the Year — Mark Machanic
Machanic is a full-time dispatcher and volunteers more than 25 hours a week for work toward being a reserve detective officer. He previously served in the L.A. Sheriff's Department for 36 years as a detective and held other leadership roles.
"I’m honored that my peers felt that the work I'm doing deserves this recognition and choosing me to submit my name for this spot," Machanic said.
