Tehachapi youngsters have been given a gift of ongoing safety in the form of bicycle helmets.
Police officers are handing them out to kids they see riding bikes or scooters without a helmet, along with messages about riding safely, according to a TPD news release.
"We are grateful for the opportunity to build relationships with the children in our community and educate them about bicycle safety,” TPD Chief Kent Kroeger said in the news release.
The money to buy helmets and lights come from a grant the city earned from the Active Transportation Program.
Officers will continue distributing helmets and stickers as supplies last.
