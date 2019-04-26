Dispose of your unwanted, unused and expired prescription medications in a safe and responsible way from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at the Tehachapi Police Department.
The public is encouraged to bring the items to the department, at 220 W. C St.
The effort is part of a national movement under the auspices of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
"Prescription medications can be stolen or misused so we encourage everyone to clear out their medicine cabinets of unwanted, unused and expired medications for proper disposal on Saturday, April 27," TPD Chief Kent Kroeger said in a department news release.
The Take-Back days are held twice a year. The next will be in October.
