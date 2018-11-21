Tehachapi Police issued a slew of safety tips as you head into your Thanksgiving weekend — whether that is with plans to travel or stay home.
“Following a few of these safety tips may help you enjoy the holidays even more,” Chief Kent Kroeger wrote in a news release.
Here are the TPD tips ...
Home safety tips
• Leave your keys with a trusted neighbor or friend. Have them pick up mail and deliveries, and occasionally move your parked car around. Don’t hide your keys outside; burglars will enjoy hunting for them.
• Secure doors and windows and eliminate ladders or house-hugging tree limbs to make sure there’s no easy access to your upstairs windows.
• Operate your home lights with a timer so you’ve always got something lit at night.
• Don’t post news that you’re out of town on Facebook or other social networks which are open to the public. Post the holiday pics after you get back.
• Invest in a security alarm system — which is a fantastic idea anyway!
• The key to protecting your home while you are away is by not giving the appearance that you are gone! Make sure your home is secure — all deadbolts locked, lights left on timers, and deliveries canceled or being collected by a trusted neighbor who has your travel schedule.
• If you live in the city of Tehachapi and would like to have vacation checks performed on your residence while you are away, you may do so through our online reporting system which can be accessed at: http://ca-tehachapicityhall.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=29
Travel safety tips
• Pack the least possible amount, and be sure your luggage stays under your control (or that of authorized personnel) at all times.
• Carry only the credit cards and ATM cards you absolutely need. Do not carry large amounts of money.
• Make sure everyone in your party, adults, teens, and children, has the name, address, and phone number of the place you are staying and carries that information at all times.
• When traveling, lock your vehicle at all times, especially at gas stations, rest areas, or other public facilities. Don’t drink and drive.
• Plan ahead. Know where you’re going and how you’re going to get there. Download the latest GPS directions or obtain a new map. Check for construction detours, and consult the weatherman. Get your car road-ready and start your trip with a full tank of gas.
• An emergency road kit is important to have in case of a breakdown or accident.
• Ideally, travel outside of the heaviest days to avoid congestion — which are the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday afterward.
• Don’t be distracted. It’s illegal to text and drive in California and drivers who text and drive are 23 times more likely to get into a crash than those who don’t.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.