A Lancaster man and a Mojave woman were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after they shot a Tehachapi man in an altercation on April 27 at Village Apartments, Tehachapi Police said.
According to a news release issued by the Tehachapi Police Department on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the apartment complex in the 200 block of North Mill Street at about 8:30 p.m. and found a man who had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the top of his head.
Tehachapi Chief of Police Kent Kroeger said the shooting was in response to a verbal altercation earlier in the day at a fast food restaurant on Tehachapi Boulevard.
During their investigation, officers learned that a vehicle occupied by Eric Clark, 27, and Christina Guillory, 30, had entered the parking lot area of the apartment complex, confronted the victim — who has not been named by police — and another woman, and fired three to four shots from a handgun at them. The man was hit.
Officers found the suspects were known by the victims and obtained a description of the vehicle and the two suspects, as well as a possible destination, TPD reported.
About 30 minutes later, officers from the Mojave Station of the California Highway Patrol found the vehicle and the two suspects at the Arco gas station in Mojave, where they were taken into custody and turned over to TPD officers, they reported.
Both Clark and Guillory were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang, discharging a firearm from a vehicle at a person and felon in possession of a firearm, all felonies.
Clark was found to be on active parole for a previous assault on a person with a firearm, the news release said.
The man who was shot was treated for a grazing wound to his head at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and released.
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office website, Clark is being held on $500,000 bail at Lerdo Pretrial Facility. Guillory is being held at Central Receiving Facility on $510,000 bail. Both are scheduled to appear at the Mojave Division of the Kern County Superior Court at 10 a.m. May 8.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call TPD at 822-2222.
