To mark National Coffee with a Cop Day, the Tehachapi Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 3 at the Starbucks inside Albertsons.
“We have an opportunity to talk to the residents of Tehachapi and listen to what they have to say regarding public safety,” TPD Chief Kent Kroeger said in a news release.
The public is invited to meet police officers and have free coffee courtesy of Albertsons, Starbucks and the Tehachapi Police Foundation.
