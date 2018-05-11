Tehachapi Police provided identity theft awareness training to Coldwell Banker Best Realty on May 9 as part of its Business Watch efforts, according to a TPD news release.
Business co-owner Dottie Connolly asked for the presentation after hearing the class was done for a local civic group, the news release said.
The training is part of TPD's Business Watch program.
"As a police department, we try to make ourselves available to the business community in the city of Tehachapi," Chief Kent Kroeger said in the news release.
Businesses that are interested in Business Watch can call Key Budge, community engagement specialist, at 822-2200, ext. 119 or email kbudge@TehachapiCityHall.com.
