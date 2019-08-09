Tehachapi Police are looking for a woman wanted on suspicion of elder abuse, fraud and forgery. Two felony warrants have been issued for her arrest, police reported.
Police are looking for Carrie Patricia Ann Martin, 39, who they said used the credit cards and checking accounts of an 80-year-old businessman for whom she was working as a secretary, defrauding him of thousands of dollars, according to a TPD news release.
The woman is described as white, 5'7", 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be a transient in Tehachapi, but may be living in Bakersfield and working in a medical office there, police reported in their news release.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call TPD at 822-2222.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.