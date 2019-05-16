A juvenile student was arrested by the Tehachapi Police Department on Thursday on suspicion of making verbal "criminal threats," a city spokesman said.
The student's name, age, grade and school were not released by police. The student was taken to Juvenile Hall.
Key Budge, the city's community engagement specialist, said at 6:30 p.m. Thursday that, “I am with the chief now. We don’t have any other information to release except a juvenile student was taken into custody and transported to Juvenile Hall. There were no weapons. Verbal threat only. Criminal threats was the charge.”
Tehachapi News called Tehachapi High School seeking more information Thursday afternoon, after relatives and parents said they were told by students that there was an incident at the high school. However, nobody could be reached for comment.
