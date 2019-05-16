A Tehachapi High School juvenile student was arrested by the Tehachapi Police Department on Thursday on suspicion of making verbal "criminal threats," a city spokesman said.
The student's name, age, and grade were not released by police. The student was taken to Juvenile Hall.
Key Budge, the city's community engagement specialist, said at 6:30 p.m. Thursday that, “I am with the chief now. We don’t have any other information to release except a juvenile student was taken into custody and transported to Juvenile Hall. There were no weapons. Verbal threat only. Criminal threats was the charge.”
Tehachapi News received calls on Thursday from relatives and parents who were being told by students that there was an incident at the high school.
THS Principal Scott Heitman said Friday morning that, "a student made inappropriate comments during his first period class. TPD was called and the student was taken into custody. He is subject to discipline per Education Code. There wasn’t a gun or suicide note found."
