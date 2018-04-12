The Tehachapi Police Department on Saturday, April 28 will accept unwanted prescription medications as part of the Drug Enforcement Administration's 15th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tehachapi Police Department, 220 W. C St.
According to a TPD news release, the take-back day is a safe, convenient and ecologically responsible way to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs and educate the public about the potential for abuse of medications.
