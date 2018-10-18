The Tehachapi Police Department will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Saturday, Oct. 27.
It gives local residents a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing their prescription drugs.
“Proper disposal of prescription medication is an important service we can provide to our citizens. Keeping these medications out of the hands of children and off the streets is a concern for law enforcement,” Police Chief Kent Kroeger said in a news release.
According to city of Tehachapi Utilities Supervisor Tyler Napier, prescription medicines are routinely flushed in toilets, and end up in the water table. Proper disposal helps keep water clean and safe.
The DEA hosts the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day twice a year. The next event will be in April.
For more information about disposing prescription drugs, go to the DEA Diversion website at deadiversion.usdoj.gov/.
