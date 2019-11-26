Tehachapi Police will increase their patrols in local shopping areas this holiday season, kicking off the effort Thanksgiving Day.
The proactive approach aims to keep shoppers safe, prevent retail theft, and increase officers' visibility, according to a TPD news release.
Police asked the public to take precautions while shopping. Their tips included:
• Shop in groups.
• Park in areas with good lighting.
• Put packages in trunks.
• Report any suspicious activity to TPD at 822-2222.
• Lock your car and be sure all valuables are out of sight.
