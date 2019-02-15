A Tehachapi preschool voluntarily enrolled in a study with the University of California, Los Angeles, according to a school news release.
The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Preschool of Tehachapi enrolled in the course Program for Infant/Toddler Care through the Kern Early Stars Program. PITC is a responsive, relationship-based approach to infant and toddler care, built on sound developmental research, theory and practice, the news release said.
The study will be conducted on behalf of the California Department of Education to better understand the effectiveness of the PITC professional development.
Recently, the GSLC Preschool received recognition in providing quality care that goes above and beyond licensing standards, according to the news release.
For more information, contact GSLC Preschool Director Kristen Arnecke at kristenarnecke@yahoo.com.
