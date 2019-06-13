The Greater Antelope Valley Economic Alliance invites the community, stakeholders and surrounding cities to attend the Economic Development Professional’s Panel. Guest speakers will highlight new economic development projects in Tehachapi, Lancaster and areas in southeast Kern County.
The grand sponsor presentation will be from Caroline Torosis, program manager for the Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services of Los Angeles County.
“This event is an opportunity for our investors and allies to hear from our municipal representatives all in one place. You’ll walk away from this meeting with a much better understanding of what is happening across the region, in regards to economic development,” said Kimberly Maevers, president of the Greater Antelope Valley Economic Alliance.
The event is to be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 20 at the the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center, 43404 30th St. W. in Lancaster.
The cost to attend the event is $30 for general admission, $20 for GAVEA Investors (with promo code). You must register in advance at https://bit.ly/2TAa1DW.
For more information about the Economic Development Professional’s Panel luncheon or to get your investor promo code, contact Keira Richardson, executive assistant, at 722-6566 or email Krichardson@SoCalLeadingEdge.org.
Kimberly Maevers is president of the Greater Antelope Valley Economic Alliance.
