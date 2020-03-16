The Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District issued a statement Monday to inform the community of event and program cancellations in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"The health and safety of our staff is our number one priority," Corey Torres, district manager for TVRPD, said in a news release.
All park restrooms will be closed until further notice. Port-a-potties with wash stations will be available at park locations. The district office will also be closed to the public.
The public may call 661-822-3228 for specific questions and people are encouraged to visit www.tvrpd.com for registration and other information.
Events delayed or postponed until further notice:
- Tehachapi Tots youth
- youth baseball,
- T-ball
- coach pitch
- youth volleyball
- adult basketball
- adult open gym volleyball and basketball
- Dye Natatorium Pool opening
Events canceled:
- Spring Easter Egg Hunt on April 11
- Brite Lake Fishing Derby on April 18
- Spring Break Adventure Camp, April 6-10
"We thank you for your understanding as we navigate through this difficult situation. We will keep you updated as we receive new information," Torres added in the news release.
