Due to predicted inclement weather, Tehachapi's annual Christmas Parade will be postponed one day, from Saturday, Dec. 1 to Sunday, Dec. 2.
"The city and the Chamber felt it would be safer for everyone and more fun if they are not soaking wet," wrote Ida Perkins, president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, in a news release Thursday afternoon.
"Christmas in Candyland" will begin at the same time, 5:30 p.m., and travel along F Street, beginning at Mulberry.
The annual tree lighting event will also be moved to Sunday immediately following the parade at the Tehachapi Railroad Depot, where Santa will also be available to hear Christmas wishes and pose for photos with the kiddies.
So bundle up and head to downtown Tehachapi Sunday for the official kickoff of the holiday season!
City Manager Greg Garrett and Perkins share more in this video from the city:
