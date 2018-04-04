The Del Taco in Tehachapi reopened Wednesday after the fast-food location on Tucker Road corrected serious health violations and completed a cleaning, according to a Kern County Public Health Services Department spokeswoman.
Public relations officer Michelle Corson said the department inspected the establishment Wednesday morning. The restaurant passed the inspection with a B grade and received 85 points.
The restaurant had been closed Monday after a routine inspection showed some "immediate health hazards and grounds for immediate closure," Corson had said Tuesday.
The problems had included sewage overflow from drainage water observed in the drive-thru and inside the front area of the facility, debris and food products on floors near food prep areas, dirty floors in seating areas, no food handler or manager certificate available on the premises, built-up grease on hood and filters and used oil being filtered on the floor, the health services report said.
Commented