Tehachapi's Freedom Plaza and Visitor's Center has picked up another award, this time state level recognition as Small Project of the Year for American Society of Civil Engineers Region 9, which covers California.
The city was recognized March 23.
“The city is very honored that the ASCE recognized our little town for this distinction and we certainly feel like Freedom Plaza speaks volumes about what we value in this community,” Jay Schlosser, development services director, said in a city news release.
Freedom Plaza, honoring all branches of the military, opened in 2016 at Tehachapi Boulevard and Curry Street. The plaza includes the Visitor's Center.
