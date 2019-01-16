The Tehachapi Park and Ride is officially open and ready for use. Construction of the more than 100 parking spaces is complete, with shelters above benches coming within the next month.
A formal ribbon-cutting will be held in late January or early February, said Don Marsh, the city's public works director.
“We are working with Kern (Regional) Transit for shelters and those won’t be ready until the first week of February and (we) wanted to wait until those were done to do an official ribbon-cutting,” Marsh said.
Flashing stop signs are now installed at the new four-way stop at the west end of the Park and Ride on Tehachapi Boulevard, added Marsh.
Kern Regional Transit and Amtrak will begin using the facility for bus traffic once the bus shelters are installed, according to a recent city economic development update.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.