The city of Tehachapi and the surrounding areas today are seeing their first coat of snow of the season.
Heavy snow is blanketing roads and neighborhoods creating icy conditions. Highways 58 and 202 are currently still open, Caltrans reported at 10:14 a.m. Thursday, although closures are still possible.
Tehachapi Unified School District reports all schools remain on regularly scheduled hours and bus routes.
According to the Kern County Public Works Department website, road closures for the area include Tehachapi Willow Springs Road from Highline Road to Backus Road, including Oak Creek Road, and Cameron Road, from Highway 58 to Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, due to snow and ice as of 9:30 a.m.
Then at 10:45 a.m., county roads said Water Canyon Road at Highline Road was closed due to heavy snow. Access will be allowed to residents only with identification.
The Tehachapi Police Department reports no road closures within city limits at this time.
Motorists should use extreme caution when driving.
