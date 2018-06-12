Tehachapi Support LGBT is inviting the community to gather at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 30, for a picnic at Philip Marx Central Park in honor of LGBT Pride Month.
Shani December, a member of the group who is organizing the event, said this will be the first public gathering for the group and that its goal is to "help build community here in town."
Tehachapi Support LGBT is a Facebook group that December said allows people to have conversations and "find like-minded folks." She said the group has been wanting to do a public get-together and chose this month in honor of Pride Month.
LGBT stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender. LGBT Pride Month originates back to the 1969 Stonewall riots, which spurred the gay liberation movement, according to the Library of Congress website.
Stephanie Smith said she is an ally of the support group helping plan the picnic, which she hopes will be an "inclusive, family-friendly event."
Smith and December both explained that Tehachapi Support LGBT is one of the only groups that supports the LGBTQ+ community in Tehachapi, aside from the Tehachapi Community Church affiliated with the United Church of Christ.
Smith said although the church has made itself an "open and affirming ministry," because not all people feel comfortable attending church, the picnic is something anyone can come out to. She said she and her husband will be attending, and she hopes it will be a "safe and civil event."
All attendees are asked to bring a picnic lunch along with non-alcoholic drinks and an outdoor game. Gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options will be available to share, according to a news release.
For more information about the event, contact Shani December at 661-972-1065 or shani.smith585@gmail.com.
