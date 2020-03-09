The city of Tehachapi and the Kern County Library Tehachapi Branch will hold a book drive until the end of March to benefit the Porterville Public Library following the fatal fire there on Feb. 18.
Community members can donate books by dropping them off at either Tehachapi City Hall on Robinson Street or the Tehachapi library branch on Green Street, according to a city of Tehachapi news release.
“We are able to honor the firefighters who gave their lives protecting life and property on that tragic day in February," said Key Budge, community engagement specialist for the city of Tehachapi. "We felt very strongly at the city to show support and thought we could partner with our local library in a book donation drive to help Porterville in a small way.”
Tehachapi Mayor Susan Wiggins and her family have committed to donate more than 300 books from her own personal collection, according to the news release.
