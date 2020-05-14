Houchin Community Blood Bank will be in Tehachapi for another collaboration with the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District and the city of Tehachapi on a blood and platelet drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.
The blood bank will bring multiple buses to ensure social distancing and the Aspen Gymnasium will be used for the platelet part of the drive. The community event will be at the West Park, Aspen Gym parking lot at 410 W. D St.
Anyone wishing to donate blood or platelets is encouraged to sign up ahead of time at HCBB.com and click on blood drives to reserve a time.
Blood and platelet donations save lives of people who suffer traumas, have blood disorders, cancer or have a need from a surgical procedure.
For more information on donating and a complete list of blood drives, go to HCBB.com.
