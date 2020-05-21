Houchin Community Blood Bank will host another blood and platelet drive Wednesday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in collaboration with the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District and the city of Tehachapi. This will be the fifth blood drive since March in the community.
The blood bank will bring multiple buses to ensure social distancing and the Aspen Gymnasium will be used for the platelet part of the drive. The community event will be at the West Park, Aspen Gym parking lot at 410 W. D St.
Anyone wishing to donate blood or platelets is encouraged to sign up ahead of time at HCBB.com and click on blood drives to reserve a time. The Tehachapi Police Department has issued a donation challenge among city staff.
Blood and platelet donations save the lives of people who suffer trauma, have blood disorders, cancer or need surgery.
For more information on donating and a complete list of blood drives, go to HCBB.com.
