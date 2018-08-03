Grant funding, new safety programs and other news from local organizations was discussed at the Aug. 1 Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council meeting at the Slice of Life Enrichment Center in Tehachapi.
A two-day meeting called the Rural Exchange Summer Summit from the California Association for Local Economic Development will for the first time be held in Tehachapi.
People from rural communities all over California will meet to discuss economic issues, share resources and work with the USDA on developing possible grants.
The event will be held Sept. 25 with a welcome and tour of a local manufacturing facility and on Sept. 26, the main event will be held from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. at the Slice of Life Enrichment Schools at 48771 W. Valley Blvd.
To purchase tickets, go to caled.org/everything-ed/rural-exchange.
The East Kern Economic Diversification Study can move forward with funding in the amount of $1,092,005 from the Department of Defense to help advance economic movement and help implement strategies for the study of the communities of Rosamond, Boron, California City, Mojave, Tehachapi and Ridgecrest, said Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner.
It also provides funding for three qualified employees to help this study move forward.
“It's a huge opportunity for us to leverage the grant and diversify our jobs," said Kimberly Maevers, president of the Greater Antelope Valley Economic Alliance.
The Tehachapi Police Department is participating in Text-to-911 that can be used in the event that a phone call to 9-1-1 cannot be made. If there is an emergency, follow these steps:
- Enter the numbers 911 in the “To” Field
- Text your address and type of emergency
- Send the message
- Use simple words only
