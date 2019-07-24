Tehachapi Unified School District board members voted unanimously July 23 to table a decision on updated job descriptions and pay increases for 13 certificated management positions.
Some were on the agenda again following a June decision of the board to rescinded the previous approval of pay increases for six positions.
“This is a measure of unfairness. I have no clue how we could give ... 2 percent for teachers and ask to give administrators 10 to 14 percent raises,” said board member Rick Scott.
Leonard Evansic, vice president of the board, said, “I don’t think it’s appropriate to address these tonight." He added, "We have a lot of people who are agitated in the district and in the community.”
Some management positions requesting a pay raise would give more than a 2 percent increase in salary. Some jobs this would impact would be the academic coach, director of maintenance operations and transportation, middle school principal, director of programs and director of personnel.
For example, the change in salary for an academic coach called for increasing the salary from $70,548 to $84,234, to a range of $79,164 to $94,444. Teachers receive a salary of $43,026 to $84,234 per year, according to board meeting summary notes.
Board member Nancy Weinstein said, “I was surprised to see this on the agenda.” She made the motion to table all 13 items on the agenda.
Some information from the Board Meeting Summary Notes sheds light on the district’s point of view.
“It’s not logical for a teacher to move to an administrative position that requires working more days per year and being compensated less per day...Several internal teachers were interested in the position, but were unwilling to take a reduction in their daily pay rate to accept the position.”
It added, "Currently there is not a logical pathway for teachers to promote into an administrative position."
Some from the district justify that pay increases are a way for teachers to be drawn to the jobs and promotion opportunities.
“We are trying to build a hierarchy with minimal cost to the district so we could have something that could last for a long period of time,” said Timothy Beard, the district's director of personnel. “There’s never been a formalized structure in place and that’s what we are trying to do.”
