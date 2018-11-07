It looks like the Tehachapi Unified School District board will have some new faces, following updated election results that came out early Wednesday morning.
Three people were running for one seat for Area 1, Seat B, as incumbent Carrie Austin faced two challengers, Cristin Lassen and Rick Scott.
In results available at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, Scott was leading with 47.29 percent of the votes, with Lassen coming in with 28.75 percent of the votes and incumbent Austin with 23.87 percent of the votes.
Scott had 3,729 votes, Lassen 2,262 and Austin 1,878.
That was with 33 out of 33 precincts reporting.
In Area 3, Seat E, incumbent Mary Faye Graham did not seek re-election. Nancy Weinstein came in with 54.83 percent of the votes and Richard Savage with 45.17 percent of the votes.
Weinstein had 4,165 votes and Savage had 3, 431 votes.
That was with 33 out of 33 precincts reporting.
Two other incumbents didn't appear on the ballot as they went unchallenged. Joe Wallek will keep his spot for Area 2, Seat C, and Jeffery Kermode will keep his spot in Area 4, Seat G.
