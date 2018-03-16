The superintendent of Tehachapi Unified School District has resigned effective the end of June, saying the timing is right for her to “pursue other opportunities and a new path in my professional career.”
Susan Andreas-Bervel submitted her resignation to the Board of Trustees on Tuesday. It followed months of at times contentious relations with the Tehachapi Association of Teachers, 92 percent of whose members last May voted "no confidence" in her.
In an emailed statement to Tehachapi News, Andreas-Bervel wrote, “I have been honored to be a part of the District and I am proud of what we have accomplished with the dedicated efforts of administrators, teachers and staff over the past four years."
Board president Leonard Evansic, in an email to Tehachapi News, said positive things about Bervel’s involvement in the district, noting that she implemented an “all-day kindergarten and adoption of new curriculum which has led to a clear, observable improvement in our early elementary test scores in both English, language arts and mathematics.”
The board received and approved a letter of resignation from Andreas-Bervel Tuesday night, he said. He noted that she will serve until the expiration of her current contract on June 30.
In the past four years that Andreas-Bervel has served at TUSD, the change to the Local Control Accountability Plan left TUSD fiscally disadvantaged, but with her help, the district was able to regain funding by implementing attendance programs and initiatives and move toward a healthy fiscal position, Evansic said.
Andreas-Bervel added in an email to Tehachapi News, “I am proud of the innovation and transformation which has been put in motion, such as the implementation of the new California standards, purchase of current textbooks and curricular materials, growth of STEM and robotics programs, improved technology infrastructure and building a culture of collaboration around teaching and learning.”
Other achievements mentioned by Andreas-Bervel include implementing a full day of kindergarten, developing partnerships with Cerro Coso Community College, the growth of the adult education program, refinancing a long-term bond debt that saves taxpayers $1.3 million and increases to employee salary and benefits.
Andreas-Bervel had been employed with the district since July 1, 2014. The superintendent, according to her contract, serves as the chief administrative officer of the district, meaning she is in charge of the district's instructional program, business affairs, personnel services, property management functions with the assistance of staff personnel, provides recommendations on the evaluation of district employees, identifies sources of funds that are available, establishes and maintains positive community, staff and board relations, and serves as a liaison to the board.
The superintendent, in her resignation letter, suggested there is work ahead for the district.
"I would encourage the Board of Trustees to continue investing in governance training and define district goals that will determine the future direction for the district, as well as take care of the significant needs that still exist, such as academic achievement, elementary boundaries and overcrowding, adequate future facility space, technology and transportation efficiency," she wrote.
Andreas-Bervel’s annual salary is listed as $135,000.
At least once a year, the contract states, the board is to review the superintendent’s job performance, salary and benefits, and goals of the district by discussing it at regular or special board meetings.
Evanisc added that at this time there is nothing to report on the process to select Andreas-Bervel's successor, and that board members can receive feedback and suggestions from the community on this topic.
