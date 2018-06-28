The Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District is looking into new uses for the current hospital building and other property owned by the district once the new hospital opens. Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley won't occupy any of the old locations once the new hospital is in operation.
Mike Nixon, president of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District board, said the district will take responsibility for the old hospital as Adventist Health is not interested in providing services at 115 W. E. St., according to minutes from the May 15 meeting. TVHD will find a way to use the building.
“We have had numerous input from the community. The ones that keep coming up are senior care, adult day care and childcare during the week. That is the focus,” Nixon said in an interview with Tehachapi News.
The Strategic Planning Committee of the district has looked at options to turn the old building into a board and care facility, an adult day care, a non-medical transportation service, behavioral health service or a place to provide opioid education sessions, according to the agenda from the June 19 board meeting.
The district plans to put out requests for bids to remodel the building and make use of the facility for something that will benefit the community, Nixon said.
He added that the old 17,000-square-foot building will meet commercial standards for uses proposed by the district, and the district has received good feedback from the city about potential uses. The building currently has laundry, food service and other facilities that can serve people, said Nixon.
Jay Schlosser, development services director for the city of Tehachapi, said in an interview that the building will have to go through a review and codes it must follow will depend on how the building is used. This includes the number of people, office space and density. There are less codes to adhere to if it's not used as a hospital.
“We want it to be self-supporting and we want to recreate revenue to continue to operate the district,” Nixon said. This includes other buildings owned by the district in city limits. Nixon added the district could pay for improvements itself or partner with a company to provide services.
"We have a unique and exciting opportunity and it's all in the center of downtown," City Manager Greg Garrett said of the space.
Since Nov. 20, 2016, Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District has been operating on collections from property tax, which amounts to about $700,000 to $750,000 per year and old patient collections, some from MediCare, according to Nixon.
Other funding comes from the TVHD Guild thrift store that brings in money each year. The store has donated close to $600,000 in funds for new hospital equipment.
There is also a reserve fund of more than $4 million that can go to grants and is separate from operations, said Nixon.
Two bonds to help pay for the new hospital were approved by voters in 2004 and 2009, each at $15 million and $50 million. Tesidents within the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District will pay for them over a 30-year period.
The interest accrued for both bonds totals $20,915,375 from the date they were issued to April of this year, said Caroline Wasielewski, general manager for the district.
The final funds needed to finish building the hospital was to be $27 million provided by Adventist Health, as it would be leasing the building for 30 years.
Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley is solely focusing on construction of the new hospital as it is officially overseeing construction.
“We were given agency to start managing construction on behalf of the Tehachapi Valley Health Care District in late January 2018. To date, Adventist Health has invested almost $31 million, and we expect to spend more," said AHTV President Jeff Lingerfelt.
He added, “We appreciate the community’s patience as we’ve worked to bring them a hospital that they can be proud of."
As of May, the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development gave permission for a partial certificate of occupancy. This week hospital beds and cafeteria tables, among other items, were moved into the new hospital, Lingerfelt said.
