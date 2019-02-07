The Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District is set to apply for grants and partner with community organizations to help fix existing infrastructure at its facilities.
That was discussed at the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council meeting Feb. 6.
TVRPD is set to apply for two grants totaling more than $3 million from the state of California and from Dignity Health Memorial Hospital. The grants would help make improvements to West Park and Central Park.
The Cultural Community and Natural Resources Grant from the State of California Natural Resources Agency would help West Park with implementing enhancements to storm water capture, adding trees and making the area Americans with Disabilities Act accessible. The district is set to submit an application by Feb. 13.
“The best benefit is that we will address the flooding issues in the park,” said district manager Michelle Vance.
She added that a walking path around West Park and the baseball fields would be made ADA accessible if the district receives the $3.2 million grant.
The district entered into an agreement with consultant firm MNS Engineers to prepare a grant application, which consists of a concept proposal, site plan, narrative description, evaluation questions, cost estimate, required documentation, and other grant writing needs. The cost to define the scope totals $9,940. The district board unanimously approved the agreement at the Jan. 15 regular board meeting.
After the passage of Proposition 68 in June 2018, more than $37 million is available to help restore and enhance the state’s community and natural resources. TVRPD is eligible to receive those funds.
“Now at West and Central Park we qualify as a severely disadvantaged area, which gives us a lot more points to obtain the grant and because the matrix has changed," added Vance.
Dignity Health Memorial Hospital is inviting the district to submit an application to receive a $60,000 grant to help renovate the skate park at West Park. The deadline is March. The hospital has already provided $4,000 to help sponsor Movies in the Park, during which free shows are played for free at Meadowbrook Park, Brite Lake and Philip Marx Central Park in the summer, said Vance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.