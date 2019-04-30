Community members within the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District are invited to a series of workshops to gather comments regarding what the public would like to see at West Park, Philip Marx Central Park and Sand Canyon.
These workshops will help in applying for Proposition 68 Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program grants due in August.
Some grants are competitive and awards can range from $200,000 to $8.5 million for this year, with no matching funds required, according to parks.ca.gov.
All meetings will be held in the TVRPD office at 490 W. D St. at 6 p.m.
Meeting dates for each park:
Philip Marx Central Park
- May 8 and 15
- June 5
- June 27
- July 18
Sand Canyon
- May 1
- May 29
- June 19
- July 17
West Park
- May 2
- May 16
- June 6
- June 26
- July 16
For more information, visit tvrpd.org or call 822-3228.
