Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District manager Michelle Vance will be resigning from the district to pursue other opportunities in Wellington, Colo. Vance accepted a new position as the economic development director in a city that is growing and is similar to Tehachapi.
Vance is slated to end her position at the park district in May. The district board announced after Tuesday night's regular board meeting that Corey Torres, formerly the recreation supervisor, has been appointed the interim district manager. Torres recently completed his masters degree in public administration.
“It’s time to pass the torch,” Vance said in an interview. She added, “This community raised me. I showed up here at 22 years old and grew. If it wasn’t for Tehachapi and the people, I wouldn’t be who I am.”
The new position in Colorado will allow her to focus on helping businesses, bringing people to the community and helping infrastructure grow.
“It's not about a job, it’s about your impact. What marker are you going to leave in the world?” Vance said. She added that she strives to make the community in which she lives a better place where parks, people and programs improve lives for families and local businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.