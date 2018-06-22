Where is this year’s Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District’s revenue coming from and expenses going toward? What questions from the public on the June 13 revitalization meeting have been posted on the website with answers?
The 2018-2019 preliminary budget, which is expected to be finalized in August after the preliminary budget was passed, reports that district revenue totals $1,545,831 with expenses at $1,541,135. The breakdown of funds narrow down what it will take to pay for facilities, maintenance, programs and employee compensation.
The largest chunk of revenue comes from property taxes and totals $857,783, with the largest expense being employee compensation at a cost of $761,666.53.
A breakdown of each section is highlighted in the agenda packet as well as the accompanying graphics.
A public meeting was held June 13 regarding a possible $43 million bond for recreation and park revitalization that could go on the November ballot. Several questions were raised at that meeting. The district has posted answers on its website.
Some main questions and responses from the district are listed below:
Question: Is the proposed plan for revitalization and a new recreation community center an “all or nothing” proposal, or will it be a possible piecemeal plan as well? (From Dave Stegall)
Answer: No - We need an overall improvement plan because the pool is 60 years old, we are maxed out on gymnasium space and our community is in need of community meeting space. All of this came out of the first visioning meeting on May 3. Once the business plan is complete, we will evaluate all possibilities.
Question: How much money do you expect to spend to try to qualify this tax for the ballot and how much money are you spending on existing facilities? (From Michael Biglay)
Answer: We have been quoted by the County Elections Office ($70K to $80K) to put a measure on the ballot. We spend on average $388K to maintain our current facilities. This does not include a new facility.
Question: It has been mentioned repeatedly that growth has increased by 28 percent and tax revenue only 4 percent. Why is this? What, if anything, is being done about this issue? (From Dave Stegall)
Answer: Due to Proposition 13, the property tax rate can only increase by 1 percent. When the district was formed it was to build a pool only. The district now has over 137 acres of parkland to maintain. The tax formula didn’t include the additional facilities. We are investigating a Maintenance Assessment District to cover the revenue shortage.
Question: Would it be possible to put multiple bond measures on the ballot? (Ex. One for $43 million, one for less. One including new pool, and one for revitalization). (From Dean VivoAmore)
Answer: Putting a measure on the ballot is very expensive ($70K to $80K). The new facility will include facilities we need desperately (pool, gym, senior eenter and community space). We will be evaluating everything. Please attend the June 28 and July 19 meetings — this is where all the floor plans and cost will be discussed.
Question: What are the real figures and how much will monthly memberships be? (From Betty Perez)
Answer: Not available yet — Part of the business plan. The draft will be released at our June 28 public meeting at 6 p.m. at West Park gym.
Question: Why can’t you approach the county supervisors to assess Stallion Springs and Bear Valley a certain amount based on school attendance? It should be minimal that they should pay something. (From Sacoro Schmidt)
Answer: The county supervisors have no jurisdiction over the Recreation District. Residents who do not live in the park district will pay a higher fee to participate in programs and membership fees to use the new facility.
