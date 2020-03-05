It’s back to the drawing board for Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District after it learned it's not receiving Proposition 68 grant funding for West Park improvements. However, district staff are focusing on moving forward and planning for small park improvements.
"It wasn't a failure. I learned a lot through the experience," said Corey Torres, TVRPD district manager, in an interview. He added, “Now that the grant has not gone through, we have to look at what we can realistically do.”
The district put in an application for Proposition 68 grant funding in August for more than $8.1 million, with the awards coming from the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization program.
The highly competitive round three of the California state grant received $2.3 billion in requested funding from 478 organizations, with requests exceeding the $254.9 million in available funding. The funding went to 62 projects, according to parks.ca.gov.
Even though other communities in Kern County — Bakersfield, Maricopa, Delano and Shafter, received in total more than $15.2 million for various park improvements — the park district will still try again in round four of Proposition 68 grant funding.
“We will still try again in another round coming up in the next year and a half,” Torres said.
The district still hopes to be awarded funding for West Park improvements including walking paths, reconstruction of parking, artificial grass replacement, completion of a drainage system, a new Ollie Mountain Skate Park, new basketball and pickleball courts, construction of another restroom and a new gymnasium or office building.
Torres added that he is going to attend a workshop to hear lessons learned and see how to prepare for the next round of available funding. This workshop will be hosted by the Office of Grants and Local Services, which reviewed the submitted applications for the grant.
The district is looking for ways to complete small projects.
Some projects the district is focusing on include replacing the Aspen Builders, Inc. Activity Center’s floor, installing a new playground now sitting in storage for West Park, replacing parts of the Ollie Mountain Skate Park, and installing a security arm to only allow paying day and yearly pass holders to enter Brite Lake, said Torres.
