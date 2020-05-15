TehachaPod, the official podcast of the city of Tehachapi, continues to grow in popularity and had charted in the Top 100 Apple Government Podcasts, according to a city news release.
The 15th episode of TehachaPod was recorded at the Tehachapi Farmer’s Market. Local residents and surrounding areas who were in attendance spoke about how they felt about the opportunity to purchase household goods during the coronavirus pandemic crisis. The Kern County Department of Public Health Services provided guidelines for the Farmer’s Market.
In the podcast, Greg Garrett, Tehachapi city manager; Corey Costelloe, economic development coordinator; and Key Budge, community engagement specialist; talk to and interview both elected officials and the people directly involved in the topics discussed. Both Costelloe and Budge have extensive on-air radio experience in their backgrounds and bring it to TehachaPod, according to the news release.
Previous shows featured conversations covering topics including Education during the Coronavirus, Talking COVID-19 with Sen. Shannon Grove and Assemblyman Vince Fong (separate episodes), reopening of the Tehachapi economy, updates on construction projects, and faith during a pandemic. Future episodes will feature Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner, and officials from Southern California Edison.
TehachaPod was added to iHeartRadio Podcasts this week and is now available on all major podcasting platforms including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and now iHeartRadio Podcasts among others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.