It's a Friday evening and the family is sitting down to dinner when armed men burst through the door, demand valuables and order everyone to huddle together while they search the house.
In this situation, dialing 911 and speaking with a dispatcher could have potentially disastrous results if you're overheard. But there's another option.
Kern County residents can now text to 911 and alert authorities in situations where making a call could be dangerous.
The text-to-911 option became active at 10 a.m. Monday as part of a state-mandated program to provide the service. Authorities, however, cautioned that texting 911 should only be used as a last resort and in certain instances including domestic violence, home invasion and human trafficking.
Kern County sheriff's Cmdr. Damian Nord said during a Monday press conference that it may take a longer time for authorities to respond to texted-in emergencies. He stressed residents need to provide an exact location as the dispatch system can't pinpoint where a text message is coming from.
And the system has a 160-character limit, meaning it won't be possible to give a long, detailed account of the emergency. Residents are advised to stick to the basic facts.
Also, the system can only handle texts received in English.
Despite these drawbacks, texting 911 has proved effective an effective tool in certain situations.
According 6ABC WPVI-TV in Philadelphia, a series of texts led police to a rapist in a Pennsylvania township last year. In that case, the victim texted police she had been sexually assaulted and was still in the bedroom and unable to leave.
Officers were able to locate her and took the man into custody, according to 6ABC.
Nord said there have also been incidents where kidnapping victims have texted to 911 while in the trunk of a car. A phone call in that situation, if overheard by the kidnapper, could have led to serious consequences, he said.
To text to 911, do the following:
• Enter the numbers 911 in the "To" field.
• Text your exact address and type of emergency.
• Send the message.
• Use simple words, but don't include abbreviations, emojis, pictures or slang.
• Promptly answer questions and follow instructions.
If you accidentally send a text to 911, send another text or call 911 to let the dispatcher know there is no emergency, sheriff's officials said. Texting 911 with a false report is a crime.
