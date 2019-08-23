The circus is in town this weekend Tehachapi News Aug 23, 2019 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email The Ventura Circus has come to town for the weekend. Cara Jackson / Tehachapi News The Ventura Circus is hosting shows Friday through Sunday. Cara Jackson / Tehachapi News Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Ventura Circus is in Tehachapi this weekend. You can check out the show at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Monday. On Saturday and Sunday, showtimes are 2:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save This Week's e-Edition Subscribe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman awarded $1.7 million for alleged discrimination in lawsuit filed against CDCRKmart still promoting business with community; no word on closing despite customers' questionsPHOTO GALLERY: Thunder on the Mountain brings a roaring good time to festivalPolice: Tehachapi man arrested after posting threats to social mediaHealthy food choices in Tehachapi expandingFirefighters contain Cummings Valley grass firePHOTO GALLERY: Mountain Festival Carnival — for the thrill of the ridesMountain Festival Arts & Crafts Fair: 'There is no one here with anything remotely like what we make''Get back that edge': That's the goal for Warriors football this seasonChina Lake expansion will be test site for battleground of the future Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Traffic
