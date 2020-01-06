We may not always see what a difference a day makes, but we can sure tell what a difference a decade makes.
A lot has changed in Tehachapi since 2010. We said hello to many new businesses, including "big box" franchises, and we bid a sad farewell to some beloved mom and pops, while others endured the test of time.
We came together in time of disasters, and we suffered together in times of loss.
We rejoiced in the victories of many town folk, and we celebrated annual events with vigor.
Through it all we laughed and we cried. At times, we laughed until we cried. But in the end, many remain untied in our love for our area, our sloping hills, our mountain oasis we call home.
Tehachapi News is taking time to reflect on some of the big stories of the past decade. Your list may be different — we realize that. But read on for some highlights, a mix of news and features.
2019
• Linda Carhart was named Citizen of the Year. Terra-Gen Operating Company was named Large Business of the Year, and Marty Pay Insurance was named Small Business of the Year.
• The long wait for the Walmart Superstore ended as it opened in August.
• The area grappled with its first Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
• Some people questioned the amount of pubic comment afforded at Tehachapi City Council meetings after Mayor Susan Wiggins required speakers to adhere to the existing three-minute limit.
• Residents challenged cell towers in some county jurisdictions.
• People mourned with the passing of community-minded Harold Cox, high school student Peyton Stowers, former state lawmaker Phil Wyman and many other loved ones.
• Tehachapi crowned a new King of the Mountain in its annual GranFondo bicycle race.
• Jim and Sally Arnold of Triassic Vineyards did their part to ensure that Tehachapi becomes known as a wine growing destination.
• Tehachapi saw the transformation of downtown utility boxes into masterpieces through what has since been dubbed the Mini Murals Project.
• Two different housing projects, Sage Ranch and The Address at Tehachapi, LLC submitted plans to the city to construct more than new 1,200 homes over the next five to 10 years.
2018
• Mary Beth Garrison was named as Citizen of the Year. Large Business of the Year went to Race Communications and Wood Family Funeral Service was named Small Business of the Year.
• The Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District introduced Measure R, a $43 million bond meant to revitalize parks, which ultimately failed in the Nov. 6 election.
• Tehachapi was ranked one of the state's top wind energy producing areas.
• Hall Ambulance founder Harvey L. Hall died at 77.
• A memorial service was held for Mayor Ed Grimes at Tehachapi High School.
• Housing prices in Tehachapi increased significantly since 2012, showing the median price for a house rose from $165,000 to $255,000.
• Kern County Fire Department laid out the status of the county's efforts to remove thousands of dead wildland pine trees killed by bark beetles.
• Six inmates were injured during a riot at California Correctional Institution Tehachapi.
• A Tehachapi man who paid another man $200 to rape his wife and participated in the crime was sentenced to 118 years to life.
• A point-in-time count by the Kern County Homeless Collaborative found no homeless people in Tehachapi, a number disputed by some who work with the homeless.
• The Kern County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in the shooting death of Cheyenne Watkins. Alejandro Sanchez later pleaded not guilty.
• The new Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital opened.
• Millennium Pacific Greenhouses launched a new business that grows tomatoes on the vine on more than 15 acres in Cummings Valley.
2017
• Jim and Cheryl Wilson were named Citizens of the Year. Small Business of the Year went to John Nelson of John the Plumber and Large Business of the Year award went to P-Dubs Grille & Bar in Stallion Springs.
• Former Tehachapi News publisher Dick Johnson passed away at the age of 88. Former Tehachapi News columnist Joan Johnson died at the age of 87.
• Tehachapi's GranFondo cycling event was named "Champion of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism" by Sports Destination Management magazine.
• Steve Denman retired as the head football coach from Tehachapi High School with 301 wins.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District opened the new Aspen Activity Center.
• The Tehachapi City Council voted down Councilman Ken Hetge's proposal of a three-term limit for council members, or 12 years total service.
• The Greater Tehachapi Valley Central California Animal Disaster Team was formed.
• Tehachapi’s oldest eatery, Kelcy’s Restaurant, closed its doors after handing keys to new owners Billy Lee and his wife, Virginia Sheridan.
• Marty Pay hosted the first Toys For Tots campaign for Tehachapi.
• Local woman Rachel Sheppard was among the victims of the Las Vegas Strip shooting incident. Sheppard was shot three times in the abdomen and had to undergo multiple surgeries.
• A memorial service was held for former Kern County Supervisor Don Maben.
• Sabrina Limon was found guilty of first degree murder in the death of her husband, Robert Limon. Co-conspirator Jonathan Hearn received a sentence of 25 years and four months in prison.
• A dedication ceremony was held for the historic Kawaiisu Indian site in Bear Valley Springs.
2016
• Joel William Beckmann was named Citizen of the Year. Later that year, he lost his battle with cancer at age 74. Tehachapi Veterinary Hospital was named Large Business of the Year and Jennifer's Terrace was named Small Business of the Year.
• So Cal Edison cut down dying trees in Bear Valley Springs as part of an abatement program.
• A Tehachapi doctor, Dr. Paul S. Singh, 55, was sentenced to six months in prison for a scheme to defraud patients and their insurers.
• The Red Cross of Kern County recognized "The Mudslide Goodies Drive" volunteers by giving Good Samaritan Hero awards to Sally Thoun, Kim Mulligan and Erin Patters.
• A Kern County jury found 29-year-old Joaquin Balassa guilty of murder in the grisly beating deaths of two men at his Tehachapi apartment.
• Have a Heart Humane Society opened Rescued Treasures.
• The Kern County Fire Department burned down the old Golden Hills Country Club during a training exercise.
• The Tehachapi Police Department announced the organization of the Tehachapi Police Foundation. The department also launched its own dispatch center, began taking its own calls from the public and opened its doors to citizens 24 hours a day.
• A man on federal probation who robbed a Bank of Sierra branch was tackled by customers and held on the ground until officers arrived.
• Helen Fabela Chavez was remembered for her determination at a memorial service held at La Paz at the Cesar E. Chavez National Monument. Chavez, 88, was laid to rest beside her husband.
• A grand opening was held for the Freedom Plaza and Visitor Center, located at the corner of West Tehachapi Boulevard and South Curry Street.
• The Tehachapi Mountain Boys Home closed its doors after voluntarily surrendering its operating license.
• Dana Lynette (Eberle) Kirk, a 35-year-old Jacobsen Middle School teacher, died in a tragic fall in San Bernardino County.
• The Tehachapi community came together after three residents died after their boat capsized on June Lake in Mono County. Doug Langston, 46, his son Jacob Langston, 14, and son-in-law Caleb Johnson, 21, were on their personal boat when it began to take on water, capsized and sank.
• Tehachapi romance author Chelley Kitzmiller was remembered by her family and friends for her work with beloved animals.
• Isaac Macias was sentenced to four years in prison for the hit-and-run incident that killed local teen Leslie Balderrama, 14. Ibrahim Gomes, a passenger in the vehicle, received a 180-day sentence.
2015
• Dorothy Morris was named Citizen of the Year. Philip Richmond, owner of Scott's Auto Body, received the Large Business of the Year award, and Linda Pettitt, of Linda's Cakes 'n Things, received the Small Business of the Year.
• The 18-day manhunt for Benjamin Peter Ashley, 34, who was suspected of the kidnapping of three men and the shooting death of Tehachapi dentist David Louis Markiewitz, ended after he was killed in a hail of bullets.
• A mammoth mudslide mauled Highway 58 and buried the freeway in both directions between Highway 202 and Mojave. A total of 115 vehicles, 73 semi-trucks and two tour buses were captured in the mire, and cost Caltrans nearly $2.4 million.
• Chelley Kitzmmiler, founder of Have a Heart Humane Society, was named Constituent of the Year by Zack Scrivner, supervisor of the Second District for Kern County.
• Tammy Wallace was honored posthumously as a Real Hero for 2015 by the American Red Cross.
• World Wind & Solar received Outstanding Business of the Year by the University of California.
• Attorney Kassandra McQuillen was chosen to participate in "Survivor: Cambodia" as one of the winners of "Survivor: Second Chance."
• Scott Baker, owner of Anatase Products, received the Small Business of the Year" award for the 34th Assembly District by Assemblywoman Shannon Grove.
• Brittany Payne was crowned Miss Earth USA, and went on to compete for the international title in Austria.
• "Avenue of Faces" hit the chopping block as spirit trees were cut down from Philip Marx Central Park and the driveway leading to Brite Lake.
• The health care district received a $500k donation from the Tehachapi Foundation for Health and Wellness.
• For the first time in 75 years, no snow fell on the mountaintop, which led to mandatory water restrictions from the governor's office.
2014
• Tammy Wallace was named Citizen of the Year. RST Cranes was named Large Business of the Year and Sail-Thru Car Wash was named Small Business of the Year.
• Miss Tehachapi Tiffany Rea was crowned Miss Teen Earth United States.
• The city received approximately $1.3 million to complete a gap in the Valley Boulevard bicycle path from Mulberry Street to South Curry Street. The application was part of a larger $9.5 million packet the city submitted to the state.
• Tehachapi Airport received $190,384 from the Federal Aviation Administration for environmental assessment of a $2.269 million project to repair and relocate the main taxiway, runway improvements and installation of a storm drain system.
• The Tehachapi City Council approved the transfer of approximately $2.14 million in unspent redevelopment bond proceeds from the Successor Agency to the Tehachapi Redevelopment Agency to city control.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District announced Dye Natatorium pool would open only from February through September each year — instead of the year-round schedule for the first time since it was built in the late 1960s.
• The Kern County's District Attorney's office filed a civil suit against Benz Sanitation, Inc. on grounds of violating regulations for dumping of solid waste without a permit.
• The Kern County Fire Department announced the opening of its 48th fire station located in Golden Hills at the Community Services District.
2013
• Ed Grimes was named Citizen of the Year. McDonald's was named Large Business of the Year, and Souza Family Vineyard was named Small Business of the Year.
• Foundation work began for the new Tehachapi Hospital while the old Tehachapi Hospital reopened a refurbished operating room, making it possible for surgeries to be performed locally for the first time in 10 years.
• The Norbertine Sisters hosted a blessing ceremony for their newly completed expansion of facilities off of Water Canyon Road.
• The Tehachapi housing market continued to improve with prices up more than 25 percent from the prior year.
• Directors of the Golden Hills Community Services District were served with notices of intent to recall.
• The City of Tehachapi was granted funds by CalTrans to extend Challenger Drive in the Capital Hills area.
• The City Council decided to sell its four wind turbines.
• Dollar General Market opened on Tucker Road.
• Tractor Supply Company opened on North Mill Street, across from Home Depot.
• The City of Tehachapi was awarded a $1.3 million grant from CalTrans to provide improvements including traffic signals on Tehachapi Boulevard near Love's truck stop.
2012
• Mary Ann Hester was named Citizen of the Year. Aspen Builders was named Large Business of the Year, and Books & Crannies was named Small Business of the Year.
• Sparked by a blown tire, a part of Tehachapi history burned when a fast-moving brush fire destroyed structures on what was once the Cameron Dairy Ranch near Sand Canyon. The "Sand Fire" charred approximately 1,428 acres, leveled one bridge, 21 power poles and burned local landmark the "S.S. Minnow" — an old boat on the former dairy property.
• A total of 1,200 fire personnel fought the 1,987-acre Jawbone Fire, ignited by lightning, which raged for six days, destroying three NextEra Energy Resources’ wind turbines, and forced the closure of the Pacific Crest Trail from Highway 58 to the Sequoia National Forest boundary.
• A half-dozen homes in Stallion Springs were evacuated for seven hours when the Kern County Sheriff's SWAT team assisted Tehachapi Police in an investigation of a home invasion robbery that occurred within the city of Tehachapi. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
• Residents lined up along Tehachapi Boulevard to catch a glimpse of history as the space shuttle Endeavour made its low-altitude pass over the Tehachapi Valley on the way to its new home at the Science Center in Los Angeles.
• Paul M. Benz of Benz Sanitation agreed to pay a $2.375 million fine and leave the company he started in 1974 after pleading guilty to lying about the source of trash his company dumped in Kern County landfills.
• President Barack Obama paid a visit to the Cesar E. Chavez National Monument in Keene.
• Several Hollywood productions visited Tehachapi, shooting commercials at the Indian Point Ostrich Ranch and Kelcy’s Café. A film crew shot portions of "Hangover III” at the Western Wind property on Cameron Canyon Road and Tehachapi-Willow Springs Road.
• James Earl Motts, 54, was shot to death outside his home. The fatality was the second in a string of five separate shooting incidents that took place over a 30-day span, including the murder of Larry Dale Reagan of Old West Ranch.
• The city of Tehachapi continued to grow with the new construction of the Four Seasons retail center, a remodel of the Best Western Mountain Inn and Chevron on East Tehachapi Boulevard, as well as the Tehachapi Boulevard enhancements between Robinson and Hayes streets.
• After nearly two years, the City of Tehachapi completed its wastewater treatment plant upgrade. The upgrades included new maintenance and administration buildings, new monitoring equipment, pumps and a new $400,000 sludge dewatering press.
2011
• Dr. Sam Conklin and his wife, Betsy, were named Citizens of the Year. KERO TV was named Large Business of the Year and Don Juan’s Grill was named Small Business of the Year.
• Newly elected Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner took office.
• The Tehachapi Recreation and Park District board approved a list of capital projects for its master plan including rehabilitation of Dye Natatorium, a new community center, tennis courts, a sports complex, expansion at Brite Lake and ball fields north of Highway 58.
• A ribbon-cutting event was held at the newly completed Centennial Plaza in downtown Tehachapi.
• A new Veterans of Foreign Wars Post was established in Tehachapi, named in honor of Maj. Jason E. George, the Tehachapi native and West Point graduate who was killed while on patrol south of Baghdad.
• The new Tehachapi Tourism Commission is formed.
• Tehachapi was ablaze with three major fires. Nearly 55,000 acres burned at a cost of more than $21 million.
2010
• Roger Davis was named Citizen of the Year. Save Mart was named Large Business of the Year, and Tehachapi Flower Shop was named Small Business of the Year.
• At Old West Ranch, two men started a 1,700-acre fire by launching sparks into the brush while cutting steel pipe with a mechanical saw.
• After two years of bullying at Jacobsen Middle School, a gay 13-year-old hung himself. Seth Walsh's mother, Wendy Walsh, later accepted a settlement with Tehachapi Unified School District for $750,000.
• Former Monroe student Pvt. John P. Dion, 19, died in Afghanistan when insurgents attacked his U.S. Army unit.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District reported a record earning of $2 million in January.
• Rio Tinto Borax locked out union employees, including 60 Tehachapi residents.
• Aspen Builders Vice President Mike Smith died after being struck by a vehicle.
• Betty Mead, former co-publisher of Tehachapi News, died at 79.
• Two men were charged with burning down the Tehachapi Train Depot in June 2008. Total losses were estimated at more than $1 million.
• Big 5 Sporting Goods, Red House BBQ and Love's Travel Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.