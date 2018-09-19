Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. Carnival hours are 3 p.m. to closing.
Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9, children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard is accepted at all admission gates.)
TODAY AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION
The Beach Boys, free concert at 8 p.m.: Grab those surfboards and Hawaiian shirts, and get ready for some "Fun, Fun, Fun": The Beach Boys are in town. The group is kicking off this year's Kern County Fair and is bound to bring some "Good Vibrations" to the Budweiser stage. Since the 1960s, The Beach Boys have brought the "California sound" to life with songs such as "Kokomo," "Wouldn't It Be Nice" and "God Only Knows." The forever young band also has a special guest lined up: John Stamos, better known as Uncle Jesse from "Full House." He has played with the group for decades and keeps that young spirit alive whenever they perform, so all those "California Girls" and boys in the crowd will be on their feet.
TODAY AT THE VILLA FESTIVA STAGE
Zapata Y Su Sonora Show: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Amor Y Llanto: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
TODAY’S STAGE PERFORMANCES
Magic of Frank Thurston: 4, 5 and 6:30 p.m. at the Goode Time Stage
Powerhouse Percussive Dance: 4 p.m. at Main Plaza Stage, 5:30 p.m. at the Frontier Stage and 7:30 p.m. at the KC Lane Stage
Russel Brothers Circus: 4 and 8 p.m. at the KC Loop
All Star Stunt Dog Challenge: 5, 7 and 8:30 p.m. at the KC Loop
Beverly Belles: 5, 6 and 8:30 p.m. at the Main Plaza Stage
Centre Stage Dance and Performing Arts: 5:30 p.m. at the Goode Time Stage
The Alley Cats: 5:30, 6:30 and 8 p.m. at the Main Plaza Stage
Something Ridiculous: 6 and 7 p.m. at the KC Lane Stage
An Evening of Bellydance: 7 p.m. at the Good Time Stage
Hypnotist Tina Marie: 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Frontier Stage
Piano Madness: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. at the Main Plaza Stage
Cornerstone Praise Band: 8 p.m. at the Frontier Stage
FIVE BEST BETS
Try out the new rides: There are always updates at every fair, and this year attendees get to experience new thrills, flips and spins. The Mega FLIP lifts riders high into the air and swings them back and forth as their seats begin to spin. The Pirates of the Midway Funhouse is a pirate-themed maze full of unique sights and sounds.
Watch some talented dogs: Stop by the All Star Stunt Dog Challenge at 5, 7 and 8:30 p.m. at the KC Loop to see some doggone fun. These dogs do more than just sit, fetch and roll over. They walk on their front legs, dance and perform high-flying stunts.
Fill those grumbling tummies: Food is a staple to the Kern County Fair, and there are old and new favorites setting up shop this year, guaranteed to fill hungry bellies. Big Bubba's BBQ, Eat at Joe's and Pepe's Mariscos are back with their tacos, ribs, sandwiches, corn on the cob and more. New to the fair includes Bliss Cookie Dough, Jeanne's Artichokes and Vai Foodworks.
Dance to Latin music: Two Latino bands are hitting the Villa Festiva Stage Wednesday, bringing a big brass sound and hours of dancing to the fair. Zapata Y Su Sonora Show incorporates trumpets and drums into its set, while songs from Amor Y Llanto, which translates to "Love and Crying," have listeners falling in love all over again. Both bands have performed at the Kern County Fair in the past.
Fast food like never before: All-Alaskan Racing Pigs bring pork-belly laughs whenever they come into town. These "professional athletes" take on the 100-yard dash and 50-yard high hurdles during each race, all leading up to the championship round. This new take on fast food can be seen at 4:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m. at the KC Loop.
