Tehachapi Police arrested an out-of-towner on suspicion of commercial burglary after responding to a silent alarm, the latest in a string of such incidents.
The alarm was activated shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday at the AT&T Cellular store in the 600 block of Tucker Road. They found a man walking away from the store with a television, which he dropped when approached and then fled over a block wall, a TPD news release said.
Police detained Steven Ray Martin, 37, of Bakersfield, officers reported.
Officers found someone had forcibly entered the store and took multiple items. TPD said it found the stolen items and evidence linking Martin to the crime.
According to TPD, Martin has a significant criminal history of theft-related offenses and is on active probation for commercial burglary.
Martin was booked into the Kern County Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of commercial burglary, possession of burglary tools and a probation violation, according to the news release.
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office website, Martin is being held on a no-bail warrant and will next appear at 8 a.m. Dec. 17 at the Metro Division of Kern County Superior Court in Bakersfield.
On Nov. 21, TPD arrested two men and a juvenile on suspicion of being involved in burglaries at three popular restaurants — Henry's Cafe, Red House BBQ and Las Palmas. All three were from the Los Angeles area, and booked on burglary charges as well.
