For the past year, a "For Sale" has been found fading in the sun outside one of Tehachapi's most iconic restaurants — The Shed.
Formerly known as The Apple Shed, Mano and Mei Mei Lujan bought the restaurant from George and Anne Marie Novinger in February 2015. After making numerous renovations and shortening the name, the Lujans reopened the restaurant, which was well received by the public.
A short time later, the Lujans moved Mano's mother, Nancy Lujan, into their home after the assisted home where she was residing suddenly shuttered its doors. Suffering from Alzheimer's, the Lujans found that caring for their matriarch while running two restaurants, The Shed and Red House BBQ across the street, was wearing them thin. Mano said he made the difficult decision to close their newest restaurant, and subsequently put it up for sale.
"About a year ago, my mom pretty much stopped talking and didn't know who I was anymore," said Mano. "At that point, everything was just piling up, and I had some issues with my own health, so I told Mei Mei, 'I just can't do it anymore.' So we focused on what makes us money, which is obviously Red House BBQ."
Much like the Little Engine That Could, The Shed has proven to be The Restaurant That Still Thrives as the Lujans continued to book the historic site for public and private events, including Layla and Milo's Soup Kitchen which has operated nearly every Sunday since opening over a year ago. Operated by the Lujans' children, the Soup Kitchen continues to grow and feeds over 100 each week.
Each year in January, Mano has also hosted the Rotary Club's Wine Pairing Dinner to a sold out crowd.
"I would be very sad if Mano sold The Shed because I think he is well-known for his culinary talents, and I enjoy working with him so much when we do our Wine Pairing Dinner. He has such a great command of different styles and types of foods, and has always produced a dinner that is incredible," said Linda Carhart, president of the Tehachapi Rotary Club.
In addition to the annual Wine Pairing Dinner, the Rotary Club gathers at The Shed for weekly meetings.
"I would hate for us to have to move because he gives us such a wide variety of foods so that it doesn't get boring to eat at the same place all the time," Carhart said.
Since the "For Sale" sign went up, The Shed has sparked a lot of interest from potential buyers. So why no movement?
Said Mano, "It's a big commitment buying a business or a building, and it's not cheap."
However, the price tag is not what's stopping the restaurant from selling, according to Mano. It's the fact that it doesn't include the land that the building sits on, which by law is owned and will be perpetually leased by the railroad it sits next to.
Mano said that although The Shed has not generated much in the way of income after it closed, in recent months things have started to turn around for The Restaurant That Still Thrives.
In January, Mano's mother lost her battle to Alzheimer's, but with her passing he said he has found a renewed energy and determination to reopen the eatery, in spite of it being up for sale.
Sometime in the next few weeks, Mano said he will open his doors for take-out orders only, offering a vast menu of healthy choices, including KETO options, as well as tried-and-true comfort dishes to go. The Shed will open Monday through Friday and will offer an affordable meal prep, custom dishes for individuals as well as family packs.
The Shed will soon have a website up and running to place the to-go only orders, both refrigerated as well as hot meals. In addition to lasagna and meatloaf with all the fixings, the public can order delicacies such as grilled eel and crunchy garlic octopus, all package in recyclable dishes that can go from refrigerator to oven or microwave.
Said Mano, "Everyone is super excited about it. I'm super excited about it. We have slowly been building our menu up."
So is The Shed really up for sale?
Yes.
Will it stay that way?
Only time will tell.
