Hundreds of neighbors, community leaders, friends and well-wishers were on hand this past weekend to help celebrate the upcoming closing of escrow, which will turn over Souza Family Vineyard to new owners Mike Van Atta and his wife, Beth Hamilton.
The two families have been operating the tasting room during the escrow period. Once escrow closes, expected this week, Van Atta and Hamilton will formally assume ownership of the tasting room, vineyard, Victorian home and all the land connected to the property, from the Souzas.
Bob and Patty Souza are a true Tehachapi success story, one that was born of an idea a decade ago.
With no formal training but a can-do spirit, a good piece of Tehachapi land, a supportive community, hard work and an unwavering partnership between husband and wife, Bob and Patty Souza created the first wine producing vineyard in the Tehachapi Valley.
They planted their first vines of Primo Tirimitivo in 2003 with the help of an all-volunteer force of neighbors, friends and business associates.
Bob Souza’s mother, Helen, then 86 years of age, planted the first plant, in the first row, of what was to become 5,000 plants in 51 rows, all hand-planted and with the rows named after the families who planted them. The late actor Jack Palance, whose ranch was across the road, is credited with the planting of row number two.
In 2005, Souza Family Vineyard produced its first crush and the rest is history, as they say.
With no resources to fall back on and no formal training, “just gut instinct and a strong belief in each other, Patty and I pushed ahead,” said Bob Souza.
The Souza Family Vineyard has won 10 world-class wine awards over the past 10 years.
“When we first entered our wines internationally, no one in the wine industry had ever heard of us, let alone Tehachapi,” Bob Souza said. “By the third year of competition we were becoming recognized as a producer of Estate Grown Wines.”
With mixed gold, silver and bronze awards now behind their wine operation, Tehachapi was becoming known internationally as an award-winning “wine growing location,” Bob Souza continued.
Van Atta and Hamilton expressed excitement about continuing the legacy created by the Souzas, and over the weekend spent time conversing with guests and regulars.
Along with the vineyard and tasting room, the sale includes the Souzas’ home on the property, the historic Victorian style Stowell family home.
As a condition of marriage, the home was built by Elijah Stowell in the 1800s for his bride-to-be.
Bob Souza recalls the story: Elijah Stowell wanted to marry Chloe, a daughter of the Brite family, a pioneer family and owner of most of Brite Valley in the 1800s. Mr. Brite said you can marry my daughter on condition you build her a “Stick house.” It seems that the founding Brite family home was largely made of adobe and her father, John Moore Brite, thought his daughter’s new home was a “step up for the family status.”
The Souzas have not only have lived daily in the home, but also kept the home in its original style and condition, including furnishings.
“Preserved yes, but no modern upgrades,” no modern heating or cooling system, “a pull chain toilet in the bathroom,” Bob Souza said.
On occasion the Souzas have opened their home for private tours, but over all the years it has remained an authentic late-1800s Victorian home on the property. In a bit of serendipity, new owners Van Atta and Hamilton had been living in a beautiful home in the city of Tehachapi and both families have agreed to just exchange homes as a part of the overall sale.
Bob and Patty Souza have been on the ranch/vineyard for nearly 27 years. They started out with literally a historic home and barn.
“My bride Patty and I enjoyed working our land and building a business that established a blossoming wine industry here in the Tehachapi Valley,” Bob Souza said.
With the intent of being “good stewards to our land,” they planted a thriving vineyard and built a tasting room that has seen more than 73,000 guests.
Additionally, hundreds of weddings, barn dances, charitable fundraisers and concerts have been held on the ranch.
“We owe much to our friends and supporters who over the years have helped us achieve our success. (Rep.) Kevin McCarthy and (Kern County Supervisor) Zack Scrivner have been instrumental supporters in helping promote the wine growing capability of the Tehachapi Valley on a county, state, and national level,” Bob Souza said.
Bob Souza said that by the end of this year, there could be a total of three new tasting rooms in the area. Mike and Michelle Dorner, are scheduled to open their tasting room soon in Cummings Valley. Along Highway 202 in Brite Valley, Ilda Vaja, and her wine growing operation are about to open their new tasting room.
In Tehachapi City, Cliff and Lisa Meredith's tasting room is opening soon in the old bank building.
“With these folks, and Jim and Sally Arnold’s successful Triassic Legacy vineyard, and our continued operation run now by Mike and Beth, the area could have a total of five locally grown wine tasting rooms by year end,” Bob Souza said.
A slightly reminiscing Bob Souza said, “Now it’s time that I put my girl on a sailboat, learn of her again. We have been co-workers for over 10 years, and now it’s time for new adventures with my bride.”
Commented