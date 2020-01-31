Tehachapi Unified School District students offered words of encouragement to each other, created posters and cards, dressed up in costumes and some even received awards for their good conduct as part of activities for the week of the Great Kindness Challenge.
"Kindness means to me about helping others when they need it or even if they don’t, just to make their day,” said 12-year old Brianne Madden from Jacobsen Middle School.
Golden Hills Elementary 10-year old student Carter Vidinha said, “The world would be different if we didn’t show kindness.”
The Great Kindness Challenge, spanning from Jan. 27 to 31, is part of a global kindness challenge that people have been putting into action since 2011.
The activities will help students be aware of good behavior and deal with challenges in the coming years.
“They're looking towards their future in learning how to be kind when middle school bullying becomes more common,” said Carrie Perkins, a fourth-grade teacher at Golden Hills Elementary School.
At JMS, teachers selected students from each grade to receive Student of the Month certificates and highlighted their willingness to learn, plus how they encourage both students and teachers.
Every day kindness quotes were announced, students gave up their time to make cards for veterans, PTO members bought snacks and other activities were held, Principal Sharon Heitman said.
“It was really great to see kids caring and being empathetic,” she added.
